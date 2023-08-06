Saint Louis Rioters are the Latest to Win a Huge Payout – Leftists Rewarded $4.9 Million following their Violent Protests in 2017 that Terrorized the City

St. Louis is the latest Democrat-run city to offer massive payouts to leftist protesters and rioters who caused havoc in their communities and are now winning big payouts from local courts.

This time the money goes to radical leftists arrested following the acquittal of a police officer who fatally shot heroin dealer Anthony Lamar Smith.

Anthony Lamar Smith, a 24-year-old African American resident of St. Louis, Missouri, lost his life in December 2011 after being pursued in a car chase and subsequently shot by Jason Stockley, who was serving as a St. Louis Police officer at that time.

In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported that a St. Louis judge found former Police Officer Jason Stockley NOT GUILTY of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Smith, a suspected heroin dealer who rammed Stockley’s police car with his vehicle.

Black Lives Matter held protests daily following the verdict. Protesters stormed a local hotel the Cheshire Inn and harassed patrons in their rooms and at the pool.

Protesters sprayed police officers with an unknown liquid.

Officers confiscate bottles with unknown chemicals used to against police tonight in downtown #stl pic.twitter.com/PUaJagBzn2 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017

St. Louis Police arrested around 80 protesters on the third day of rioting.

After a week of violent protests where over a dozen police officers were injured and several businesses were vandalized, the St. Louis Aldermen sprung to action. The St. Louis Alderman passed a resolution to honor Anthony Smith — the heroin dealer who tried to drive over Officer Stockley.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen pays tribute to Anthony Lamar Smith https://t.co/Q3J6zvVZPG pic.twitter.com/Gudh29YTsM — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) September 22, 2017

St. Louis, Missouri, agreed earlier this year to pay the settlement over allegations of police misconduct during mass arrests in 2017.

As of Friday, a portion of the 84 plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against the city began receiving their respective shares of a $4.9 million settlement agreed upon earlier this year.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit alleged that their rights were violated when police employed a controversial “kettling” technique, surrounding and arresting everyone present within a defined area. In addition to these 84 individuals, three others who had filed individual lawsuits settled for $85,000 each.

The city will give payouts between $28,000 and more than $150,000, according to ABC News.

Dekita Roberts, one of the recipients of the settlement payout, was in disbelief when she received the call informing her of the settlement. Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she shared plans to invest some of the funds and set aside a portion for her children.

Another recipient, Ali Bey, 36, expressed his plans to use the money to kickstart his own construction company.

“This takes five steps out of the way for me,” he told Dispatch. “As far as getting a truck and tools, I can begin doing that by the end of the day. I already got some of the clientele.”

“St. Louis has paid more than $10 million altogether in connection with police actions on Sept. 17, 2017. That includes a $5 million payment to Luther Hall, a Black undercover officer who said he was assaulted by fellow police officers who thought he was a protester,” ABC News reported.

“In 2021, the city also agreed to pay $115,000 to a Kansas City filmmaker who said he was beaten and pepper-sprayed during the protests,” the outlet added.

St. Louis joins the expanding list of cities where rioters, who caused widespread destruction of businesses and engaged in rampant looting, are seemingly being rewarded for their actions.

Also in the last two years, New York City, Washington DC and Denver have agreed to shell out millions in taxpayer money as settlements to the protesters and rioters involved in the violent “2020 Summer of Love” protests.

Last month, New York City officials agreed to pay $13 million to violent protesters and rioters.

Over 1,300 protesters are eligible to be paid nearly $9,950 for police action during their violence, looting, arson, and property destruction at the riots following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota that year.

This does not include the payments to roughly 300 protesters who were awarded nearly $12 million in individual lawsuits against the city.

In March, a federal jury in Denver awarded $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 12 Black Lives Matter protesters injured by police during a riot over the death of George Floyd.

And in 2021 Washington DC officials paid out over $1.6 million to the violent protesters who disrupted President Trump’s Inauguration in Washington DC.

It should be noted that more police officers were injured in the 2020 BLM riots in Washington, DC, than during the January 6 protests at the US Capitol.

A lot more.

114 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol Hill protests.

180 police officers were assaulted and injured during the BLM riots in Washington, DC alone in the summer of 2020.

And… Four Trump supporters were killed at the US Capitol on January 6.

Zero were killed during the violent BLM riots in Washington, DC.

In 2020 Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs caused up to 2 billion dollars in damages in cities across America. In Minneapolis alone, Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

This compares to 1.5 million in estimated damages on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters and federal and leftist infiltrators in the crowd.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots nationally — and that was just the first half of 2020!