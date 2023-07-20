New York City Agrees to Pay Violent BLM-Antifa Protesters $13 Million After 450 Businesses Were Damaged in the Riots

New York City officials agreed to pay $13 million to violent “2020 Summer of Love” protesters and rioters on Wednesday.

Over 1,300 protesters are eligible to be paid nearly $9,950 for police action during their violence, looting, arson, and property destruction at the riots following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota that year.

This does not include the payments to roughly 300 protesters who were awarded nearly $12 million in individual lawsuits against the city.

450 businesses were damaged in the city during the 2020 George Floyd protests in New York City.

Brian Kilmeade weighed in on the lucky leftists.

CNN reported:

New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the city’s police department of using unlawful tactics against protesters following the death of George Floyd, according to a proposed settlement filed in a Manhattan federal court Wednesday. Roughly 1,380 protesters who were arrested by the New York City Police Department at 18 demonstrations in May and June of 2020 in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be eligible to receive $9,950 each in compensation if the settlement is approved by a judge, according to the lawsuit. It marks the largest amount ever paid in a class-action settlement to a group of protesters, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. The demonstrations in New York were among many that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. Tens of thousands of people marched in cities and small towns across America as well as around the world.

The police action sounds like a recap of January 6, 2021, but this was New York City and where the leftists were beaten by police.

The NYPD came under heavy criticism for its treatment of protesters during those demonstrations. The class action lawsuit was filed in early 2021 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and claims New York City police officers violated the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of thousands who participated in the days-long protests. Some of the actions NYPD officers are accused of include “corralling protesters into spaces where they could not escape, beating protesters with batons and fists, throwing protesters to the ground, using pepper spray indiscriminately, and ultimately arresting many of the protesters without lawful justification and without fair warning,” court documents state.

Meanwhile – Trump supporters are serving time in prison today for walking into the US Capitol on January 6.