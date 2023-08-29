Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix Defies Public Records Request in Ongoing Investigation by Arizona Legislators – Subpoenas May be Issued

Arizona State Representative Alex Kolodin recently told The Gateway Pundit that legal action may be taken against Runbeck Runbeck Election Services’ failure to comply with public records request related to a legislative election investigation.

State Reps Jacqueline Parker, Chairwoman of the House Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee, and committee Vice Chair Alexander Kolodin fired off a letter to Runbeck on June 27, requesting information “regarding artificial intelligence applications, communications with Maricopa County Elections Officials and other records.”

Rep. Alex Kolodin tweeted the letter that was sent to Runbeck in June:

In response to concerns from PCs about Runbeck, @electjacqparker and I are commencing an investigation into whether Title 16 adequately protects voters with respect to 3rd party vendors. pic.twitter.com/1MIDFjrKeO — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) June 28, 2023

This finding of AI being used in Maricopa County’s elections, confirmed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, is contrary to past statements by Maricopa County officials.

The letter states,

Maricopa County officials have made unequivocal statements reassuring the public that they have not used artificial intelligence in the 2022 General Election. For example: The Chairman of the Board of Supervisors has stated that the Recorders Office “does not use artificial intelligence to verify signatures, humans verify the signatures.” – Bill Gates, @billgatesaz, Twitter post (4/15/22).

The Maricopa County Recorder has stated that “AI plays no role in assessing validity of signatures.” – Stephen Richer–Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct). @stephen_richer, Twitter post (4/20/23).

The legislators’ request also seeks copies of communications between Maricopa County and Runbeck, 2022 election contracts between Maricopa and Runbeck, 2024 election contracts, ballot chain of custody documentation, and surveillance video from Runbeck’s facility in Phoenix.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a similar lawsuit was filed by We The People AZ Alliance seeking Runbeck’s surveillance video to possibly explain discrepancies in ballot chain of custody documentation.

Runbeck, despite being a private company, is the custodian of these records and must comply with Arizona’s Public Records Law based on precedent in an Arizona Court of Appeals case brought by Phoenix Newspapers, Inc. against Cyber Ninjas and the Arizona Senate during the 2020 Election Audit. Like the records from Cyber Ninja’s 2020 election audit, Runbeck’s documents pertaining to public elections are public records.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the fraudulent AI technology used to verify signatures in Maricopa County. Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli filed a lawsuit in December 2022 against Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County for using this “unproven” and illegal software to steal elections with fake mail-in ballots.

Kari Lake’s election contest lawsuit alleges that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of illegitimate or mismatched ballot signatures were verified, approved, and counted illegally. Coupled with HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots that had no chain of custody documentation, there is no evidence that a number of mail-in ballots, far past the margin of victory in Arizona’s midterm election, were cast by legitimate voters.

Trial dates were set last week in Kari Lake’s separate special action lawsuit to obtain the fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures from Maricopa County and prove the election was stolen.

See examples of the fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballots from TGP’s exclusive reporting here:

In response to the committee’s request, Runbeck told the legislature to “eat sh*t,” says Rep. Kolodin.

Kolodin tweeted a partial screenshot of Runbeck’s contemptuous response, commenting,

Runbeck to Legislature: Eat shit. We may run elections but our chain of custody docs/security footage are not public records! Oh, also we don’t care that the Court of Appeals said otherwise to Cyber Ninjas! We mention that our lawyer is related to Hobbs’ deputy chief of staff?

The snooty response from Runbeck mocked the legislators and attacked them for holding strong election integrity agendas. Runbeck further denied the requests, claiming that the law doesn’t apply to them and that the requests were “‘overbroad,’ burdensome, and unenforceable” and “based on an illegitimate legislative investigation into a non-existent issue.”

Runbeck claims the software, which they admittedly “designed and produced,” is used to determine whether a signature is present or not,” but also that “there is no artificial intelligence involved in this determination.”

Read the Runbeck’s full letter below:

The Committee is currently attempting to acquire access to these records from Maricopa County, which is known for being corrupt and unforthcoming. After reviewing Maricopa County’s records, Rep. Kolodin says subpoenas may be issued.

Kolodin told The Gateway Pundit, “We are in the process of reviewing the materials that the county has sent us or will give us access to at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to see what parts of the investigative request have been complied with.”

“Once we do that, we will be in a better position to know what should be subpoenaed and advocate for a subpoena,” he continued. “We have many options under review.”

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on this developing story.