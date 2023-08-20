Ronna McDaniel Says She Still Hopes Donald Trump Will Attend GOP Debate This Week So FOX News Can Attack Him – Sorry Ronna, That Ship Has Sailed (VIDEO)

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

During their conversation Bartiromo asked McDaniel what Ronna and the RNC are doing to protect Republican volunteers and GOP officials from baseless lawfare suits from the radicalized left. Ronna had no answer.

Bartiromo also asked Ronna about the GOP debate scheduled on FOX News later this week. Ronna said she still hopes President Trump will attend.

It’s not likely.

President Trump already announced that he will be interviewed by former FOX News host Tucker Carlson at the same time. It’s a win-win-win!

** Tucker wins by outplaying his former employer.

** Trump wins by joining Tucker on his record-breaking Twitter-X show.

** And America win because they don’t have to watch FOX News hosts berate and attack President Trump for an hour.

But good luck with that FOX News GOP debate, Ronna!