Trump Reveals Why He Will Skip First Republican Primary Debate and Interview with Tucker Carlson Instead

President Trump will skip the first Republican primary debate and sit down for an online Twitter interview with Tucker Carlson instead, according to the New York Times.

The Republican debate will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next Wednesday and will be hosted by Fox News.

Trump said he won’t participate in the debates because his poll numbers are “extraordinary.”

“Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others,” Trump said of his decision to skip the primary debates.

“Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump is the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 race.

It’s not even close.

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is now tied for second place in a 2024 primary poll alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Kaplan Strategies survey released last month found that “both candidates claimed the support of 12 percent of likely GOP voters, coming second to President Donald Trump, who maintains a dominant 48 percent lead.”