Explosive: RFK Jr. Tells Tucker How Fauci’s US Bioweapons Research Caused the Covid Pandemic

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy explained how Victoria Nuland and the Deep State Neocons caused the Ukraine War, and how US Bioweapons research caused the Covid pandemic.

During the Maidan coup in Ukraine 2014, US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was on tape discussing the overthrow of the Ukraine government. USAID put $ 5 billion into financing those riots, ”which led to a coup d’etat against the first democratically elected government of Ukraine“, Kennedy said.

“USAID and the CIA don’t really do Democracy,“ Kennedy said. “The CIA has overthrown 83 governments between 1947 and 1999. That’s a third of the governments on earth, most of them democracies.“

The first rule the new Ukraine government passed 2014 was to make the Russian language illegal, Kennedy noted. “The Russian population in Ukraine is now being slapped around and abused”, and voted 90% to 10% to join Russia, but Vladimir Putin had rejected the idea, instead pursuing the Minsk Accords with France and Germany “which said leave Donetsk and Luhansk as part of Ukraine, but make them semi-autonomous.” But the Ukrainian parliament refused to ratify the Minsk accords, Kennedy said.

Nuland, Blinken and Avril Haines told Zelensky ‘You cannot make peace with Russia’

When Volodymyr Zelensky ran for office, he ran as a peace candidate on the promise to ratify the Minsk accords, Kennedy noted. “We don’t know what happened, but the assumption is the US government told him he could not do that. Victoria Nuland, Antony Blinken and DNI Avril Haines told him ‘You cannot make peace with Russia.’ Plus, Ultranationalists within Ukraine threatened him with death. That is pretty well documented.”

When Russia invaded “they only sent in 40.000 troops”, Kennedy said. “They clearly did not want to take the country. (Putin) clearly wanted to bring people to the negotiating table.” In March of 2022, Zelensky and Putin had agreed on a peace agreement, Kennedy noted, “based on the Minsk Accords, and Russia begins withdrawing its troops.” In April, “President Biden sends Boris Johnson over there to torpedo the agreement,” Kennedy said. “350,000 Ukrainian kids are now deadk, and 40 to 50.000 Russians.

That month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said ‘Our purpose in this war is to exhaust the Russian army and degrade its capacity to fight anywhere else in the world’. That is not what they’re telling us. Biden, when asked, said that our purpose is Regime Change in Russia.”

Ukraine is a “proxy in a struggle between Russia and the United States,” Kennedy said. “Mitch McConnell was asked, How can we cut food stamps to 30 million Americans, when we’re spending $113 billion on Ukraine, and he said, Don’t worry, the money’s not staying in Ukraine, it’s all coming back to military contractors on the United States.”

Military contractors are owned by three companies: Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard

“If you go an look at those guys (who are promoting the war on CNN), former Generals and Pentagon people, they’re all working for Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Lockheed. So they’re Generals, but they’re actually working for the military contractors who are cashing in on the war. And those military contractors are owned by three companies: Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard,” Kennedy said.

No only had the US Ukraine policy pushed Russia into the arms of China, Kennedy noted, they are also the world’s leading nuclear superpower. Putin has “a thousand more nukes than we do, and their nukes are much better than ours. They can shoot down our nukes. We can’t shoot down theirs. We are provoking a confrontation that could very easily lead to nuclear war.”

Putin is “more popular than he’s every been” in Russia, Kennedy observed. “US polling firms show him polling at 90% popularity… He’s now got this great trade agreement with China, he’s engineering the creation of BRICS, which has 40 leading nations of the world turning against the US currency… That is the greatest threat to the US. If we lose that status as the worlds reserve currency, the Great Depression will look like a cakewalk.”

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons”

RFK also unpacked the issue of US biolabs in Ukraine, detailing how Richard Nixon hat shut down the US bioweapons program in Fort Detrick, Maryland 1973, until the Patriot Act had effectively eliminated the punishment for US officials for violating the Bioweapons Act.

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons”, Kennedy told Carlson, “using all kinds of new synthetic biology and CRISPR technology and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to previous generation. You can make frightening stuff.”

“When the Patriot Act reopened the bioweapons arms race in 2001, the Pentagon began putting a lot of money into bioweapons, but they were nervous because if you violate the Geneva Convention, it’s a hanging offense. And they weren’t sure that the provision in the Patriot Act would actually hold up as a loophole.”

Therefore the Pentagon outsourced the bioweapons program to HHS and the National Institute for Infectious Diseases run by Anthony Fauci, Kennedy explained, repeating territory already covered in his book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

“So Anthony Fauci got all the responsibility for bioweapons development” and a 68% raise from the Pentagon in order to do that work,” Kennedy charged, which is the reason Fauci became the most highly-paid employee of the US government, over even the President, earing $450.000 a year.

“Every bioweapon needs a vaccine, because in 100% of cases when you deploy a bioweapon, there’ blowback. Your side gets it too.” This is the reason for gain-of-function research, which was then banned by the Obama administration 2014 and instead outsourced to Dr Shi Zhengli’s Wuhan.

“Fauci built labs all of the country, BSL-3 and BSL-4, we don’t even know how many there are. In 2014, three bugs escaped from three different labs. They were high-profile breaks and they were very dangerous: Smallpox and other bad microbes. 300 scientists wrote president Obama and said, you’ve got to shut down Anthony Fauci because he’s going to create a microbe that will cause global pandemic. So Obama signed a moratorium that shut down the worst of Anthony Fauci’s experiments. Most of them were taking place in Galveston and in North Carolina, by a scientist called Ralph Baric,” Kennedy said.

“Instead of obeying the law, Fauci shifted his operation off-shore”

“Instead of obeying that law, Fauci shifted his operation off-shore. Most of those ended up in the Wuhan lab, run by the People’s Liberation Army, and a lot of them went to Ukraine. Most of it was being funded by the Department of Defense and USAID, which is a CIA (operation),” according to Kennedy.

“People who were working on a particular corona virus technology that was taught by Ralph Baric, and was developed with NIH money, was then taught a group of scientists (around) Shi Zhengli, who is famous as the Bat Lady, and her assistant Ben Hu and a couple of other scientists at the Wuhan Lab,” Kennedy explained.

“Baric taught them two things: He taught them how to engineer the spike with a Furin cleavage site, that could attach to the ACE2 receptors in the human lungs, and spread through the air. He taught them another technique which has nothing to do with public health., which is called seamless ligation, which is a technique for disguising the evidence of human tampering.”

Ben Hu then “got sick with two fellow researchers, and they ended up in the hospital with Covid symptoms in November of 2019.” The spread of Covid-19 largely follows “the subway line that goes from the Wuhan line to the airport”, Kennedy noted. “All the original cases were along that subway line. So the intelligence agencies that are being honest believe that Ben Hu and two other researchers were working on infectious corona bioweapons, got sick and didn’t know it. So they were riding the subway line every day and infecting people before they actually got symptoms. That’s probably what happened. But nobody knows.

