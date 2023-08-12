Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men From Richmond” Soars to #1 on US iTunes Charts

The Gateway Pundit reported on the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony’s song Rich Men From Richmond. The powerful anthem is a stinging indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.

In just three days, the song has garnered almost 4 million views on YouTube with millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.

And now, he can add the number one spot on the US iTunes Charts to his list of accomplishments.

The lyrics, and Oliver’s delivery, are raw, simple, haunting, and speak to the experiencse of the average, everyday American.

“These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t, and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat

And the obese milking welfare

Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this d*mn country does is keep on kicking them down.”

Oliver took to TikTok to share his surprise and awe at how the song has been received and announced a last minute free show on Sunday, August 13th from 1:30-2:30pm at the Morris Farm Market in Currituck, North Carolina.