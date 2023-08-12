Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men From Richmond” Soars to #1 on US iTunes Charts

The Gateway Pundit reported on the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony’s song Rich Men From Richmond. The powerful anthem is a stinging indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.
In just three days, the song has garnered almost 4 million views on YouTube with millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.
And now, he can add the number one spot on the US iTunes Charts to his list of accomplishments.
The lyrics, and Oliver’s delivery, are raw, simple, haunting, and speak to the experiencse of the average, everyday American.
“These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t, and it’s taxed to no end
‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond
I wish politicians would look out for miners
And not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
‘Cause all this d*mn country does is keep on kicking them down.”
Oliver took to TikTok to share his surprise and awe at how the song has been received and announced a last minute free show on Sunday, August 13th from 1:30-2:30pm at the Morris Farm Market in Currituck, North Carolina.
@oliveranthonymusic August 13th 1:30-2:30pm Morris Farm Market Currituck NC Meet and greet afterward Completely free to attend. Food and drinks available. Alot more to come. Keep being awesome. #oliveranthony #oliveranthonymusic ♬ original sound – Oliver Anthony