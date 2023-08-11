Rich Men North of Richmond – New Song Goes Viral RIPPING the Politically Elite, Calls Out Politicians and Epstein’s Island, Welfare, Taxes and Corruption

by

Rich Men From Richmond by Oliver Anthony is going viral on social media as a stinging indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.

The song has nearly 2 million views on YouTube already and has millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.

The lyrics speak to the experience of the average, everyday American.

“These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t, and it’s taxed to no end
‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners
And not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
‘Cause all this d*mn country does is keep on kicking them down.”

 

Kamala Harris told Americans that we should be grateful because “Bidenomics is working.” Yet we know the truth. There is a reason this song is blowing up. America is crumbling under this administration. Every part of our lives is worse than it was just a short few years ago.

Record high suicide, record high gas prices, record high inflation, we feel it all but the politicians don’t.

The political elite want you to think you are the only one who knows how bad things are, but you are not alone and this song’s success proves it.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.