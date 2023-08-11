Rich Men North of Richmond – New Song Goes Viral RIPPING the Politically Elite, Calls Out Politicians and Epstein’s Island, Welfare, Taxes and Corruption

Rich Men From Richmond by Oliver Anthony is going viral on social media as a stinging indictment against the political elite, straight from the heart of every American.

The song has nearly 2 million views on YouTube already and has millions more on platforms like TikTok where it has been shared countless times.

The lyrics speak to the experience of the average, everyday American.

“These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t, and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat

And the obese milking welfare

Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this d*mn country does is keep on kicking them down.”

Rich Men North of Richmond has been uploaded to all major streaming platforms and will show up there in a few days. Im still in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I’ve seen in the comments, messages and emails. I’m working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/iScaYp9AWQ — Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 11, 2023

Kamala Harris told Americans that we should be grateful because “Bidenomics is working.” Yet we know the truth. There is a reason this song is blowing up. America is crumbling under this administration. Every part of our lives is worse than it was just a short few years ago.

Record high suicide, record high gas prices, record high inflation, we feel it all but the politicians don’t.

The political elite want you to think you are the only one who knows how bad things are, but you are not alone and this song’s success proves it.