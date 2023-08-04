REVEALED: Energy Secretary Granholm Secretly Consulted with CCP Energy Officials Before Biden Released Oil From Reserves

The Chinese Communist Party OWNS Joe Biden because of his son Hunter’s business with CCP officials.

Not one broker on this planet was able to squeeze a penny from the Bank of China, however, Hunter Biden, a crackhead with no discernable skills, was able to secure a $1.2 billion infusion from the Bank of China.

Hunter’s investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, previously secured a joint venture with the Bank of China called BHR Partners.

Emails from Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ name Joe Biden in an oil deal with China in 2017 – then Biden sold the US’s oil reserves to a Hunter-connected Chinese company!

Joe Biden is beholden to the CCP so he had to consult their energy officials before making decisions that impact American citizens.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm secretly consulted with CCP energy officials before Joe Biden released barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in 2021.

Biden depleted the SPR to help China.

“Secretary Granholm’s multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda,” APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News.

The Department of Energy (DOE) downplayed the Biden Regime’s consultation with CCP officials and said the meeting was a part of the agency’s effort to ‘combat climate change.’

“Solving the climate crisis means engaging with competitors and allies in clear and substantive discussions — especially among the nations emitting the most carbon pollution into the atmosphere,” a DOE spox told Fox News. “We must all address the transnational challenge of climate change to our planet.”

Fox News reported: