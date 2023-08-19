Proud Boys Member Chris Worrell Who Was Scheduled to be Sentenced for J6 Actions Has Disappeared – Has Cancer – Please Pray for Chris Worrell

A Proud Boys member has vanished from sight just before he was scheduled to be sentenced for alleged “crimes” on J6 according to a report.

As the Associated Press reported on Friday, Christopher Worrell of Naples, Florida was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel at police officers from 12 feet away. Worrell was accused of being a member of a group that stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 202o presidential election results Congress even though he never actually entered the building.

Justice Department prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence Worrell for 14 years in prison.

Chris Worrell, J6 defendant from Naples, FLA, is still missing. 81-yo Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by Reagan, who fell asleep during bench trial before convicting Worrell on numerous counts, was going to sentence him today. DC US Atty Matt Graves wanted 14 years

The Biden DOJ also wants to fine Worrell for raising money for this lawyer fees.

Pure evil.

The DOJ sentencing recommendation for Chris Worrell was 14 years. They also want a fine of $181,000 for donations he received. He was released from custody pending trial because DOC was grossly negligent in not treating his cancer. The Warden was cited for contempt.

Court records show the sentencing was canceled and a warrant for his arrest issued under seal on Tuesday. Interesting how the Biden regime assumed he was just fleeing from justice and ignoring other possibilities.

Worrell had been on house arrest in Florida since his release from jail in Washington in November 2021. The Gateway Pundit extensively reported on the conditions he was subject to while in the Biden regime’s gulags.

Jim Hoft revealed two years ago that Worrell was subjected to horrifying conditions including a lack of water for several hours. He also contracted COVID on top of his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer.

Worrell was severely at risk of dying from COVID or cancer while being denied bail. Chris was denied his cancer medication by DC leftist authorities for 166 days.

Here is why they want Worrell to spend 14 years in prison.

There are always two sides to every story. Here’s an earlier image of Worrell filming police assaults on the crowd. Seems that Worrell realized his phone wasn’t going to stop the unrelenting police attacks and pulled out his self defense spray. Doesn’t deserve 14 years.… https://t.co/jLaOD0uDLX pic.twitter.com/MJAeMW5XRG — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) August 14, 2023

Hoft details precisely how Worell was being railroaded by the Biden regime: