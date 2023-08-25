President Trump’s First Tweet of Mugshot Gets OVER 120 Million Views – Elon Musk Responds: “Next-Level”

President Trump continues to own the internet after his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday.

Trump has been soaring in the polls recently and dominating the news cycles. The day after breaking the internet in a viral interview with Tucker Carlson, which premiered during the first GOP presidential debate; all the news networks are talking about Trump’s political persecution; and he is fundraising with historic new merchandise!

Trump’s interview with Tucker has now been seen over 250 million times, far more than Fox, who got a mediocre 12.8 million viewers for their debate which President Trump wisely did not attend.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, last night after he turned himself in at the Fulton County jail.

Trump tweeted his mugshot with a caption that read: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE – NEVER SURRENDER! – DONALDTRUMP.COM”

This is far more views than Joe Biden or the White House get on any of their 10 best tweets combined.

In nine hours overnight, the post had been viewed over 100 million times and is approaching 1 million likes.

Trump also released a statement, firmly stating that he committed “NO CRIME” and vowing to “NEVER SURRENDER ON OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Elon Musk chimed in on the X post, calling it “next-level.”

And Kari Lake also shared her support for Trump 2024, vowing to never surrender to the radical left’s stolen elections.

We will never surrender!

Trump 2024! https://t.co/vjXoliR7S1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 25, 2023

Trump has a much farther-reaching message than any other candidate, and America stands by him.

The Marxists will do anything to prevent a fair election in 2024, including jailing their opponents!