BREAKING: President Trump Returns to X (Twitter) – Tweets Out Mugshot! “Election Interference – Never Surrender – DonaldjTrump.com”

President Trump returned to X, formerly known as Twitter Thursday night after he turned himself in at the Fulton County jail.

Trump tweeted his mugshot with a caption that read: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE – NEVER SURRENDER! – DONALDTRUMP.COM”

President Trump released a statement on Thursday night: “Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME”

“The American people know what’s going on,” Trump said.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

President Trump was booked and processed at the Fulton County jail.

Authorities released President Trump’s mugshot after he was booked at the Fulton County jail.