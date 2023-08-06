President Trump Compares His Record to Joe Biden’s at South Carolina Dinner and It’s Not Even Close (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is speaking tonight at the South Carolina GOP Dinner tonight.

During his speech President Trump compared his record to Joe Biden’s. It’s not even close and we all know it.

67,000 Americans are watching his speech live tonight on RSBN.

Biden inflation is killing American families.

US credit rating has been dropped to AA+ from AAA. Bidenomics in action! Also, here’s an example of the difference between buying a $150,000 house in a Biden vs Trump economy. pic.twitter.com/I2hn0hTf3L — JasonUKfan (@jasonukfan) August 2, 2023

Uh…covid? Trump's pre-covid economy didn't include massive inflation and real wage losses. Plus a larger percentage of working age Americans were employed pre-covid under Trump. But that doesn't answer my question. How do you feel about Joe being a lifelong liar and conman? pic.twitter.com/c7TVq6Cmwa — MakrFixr (@seattlemediaguy) August 5, 2023

Via Midnight Rider.



But Joe Biden DOES have the deep state on his side.

This timeline is actually incredible. I mean come on. 3/17 – Hunter admits laptop

3/18 – Trump indictment news 6/8 – FBI doc alleges Biden bribe

6/9 – Trump indicted 7/26 – Hunter plea deal collapses

7/27 – Trump indicted 7/31 – Devon Archer testifies

8/1 – Trump indicted pic.twitter.com/9wxuSSYkCG — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 2, 2023

Kyle Becker adds.