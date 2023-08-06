President Trump Compares His Record to Joe Biden’s at South Carolina Dinner and It’s Not Even Close (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is speaking tonight at the South Carolina GOP Dinner tonight.

During his speech President Trump compared his record to Joe Biden’s. It’s not even close and we all know it.

67,000 Americans are watching his speech live tonight on RSBN.

Biden inflation is killing American families.

Via Midnight Rider.

But Joe Biden DOES have the deep state on his side.

Kyle Becker adds.

