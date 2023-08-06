LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump to Speak at South Carolina GOP Dinner as Biden’s DOJ Continues to Indict Him on Speech Crimes

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak as the keynote speaker for the South Carolina GOP Dinner on August 5th, 2023.

Coverage is expected to begin at 6 PM ET.

President Trump will speak tonight following a week where he was indicted on speech crimes by the Biden DOJ the day after Hunter Biden business associate confirmed that Joe Biden was involved in a multi-million dollar international bribery scandal.

Now the Biden DOJ is threatening to silence President Trump in the lead-up of his trial while the fake news continues to smear and lie about Trump on a daily basis.

We absolutely cannot allow these people to win. These people are wicked.

RSBN is covering the event live from South Carolina.