LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump to Speak at South Carolina GOP Dinner as Biden’s DOJ Continues to Indict Him on Speech Crimes

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak as the keynote speaker for the South Carolina GOP Dinner on August 5th, 2023.
Coverage is expected to begin at 6 PM ET.

President Trump will speak tonight following a week where he was indicted on speech crimes by the Biden DOJ the day after Hunter Biden business associate confirmed that Joe Biden was involved in a multi-million dollar international bribery scandal.

Now the Biden DOJ is threatening to silence President Trump in the lead-up of his trial while the fake news continues to smear and lie about Trump on a daily basis.

We absolutely cannot allow these people to win. These people are wicked.

RSBN is covering the event live from South Carolina.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

