Open the Books Report: The $325M Third-Party Royalty Complex at the National Institute of Health

OpentheBooks has released a disturbing report after newly obtained National Institute of Health (NIH) documents, forced through a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal the disturbing extent of third-party royalties paid before, during, and after the pandemic to Big-Pharma, Chinese and Russian companies, and others.

The NIH documents reveal the names of companies that paid NIH scientists $325 million in third party royalties from 56,000 transactions between September 2009 and October 2020.

Under oath during Senate testimony, Anthony Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that he didn’t know “as a fact” if he’d been paid royalties by drug and medical research firms while at NIH.

The report reveals that Fauci, and former NIH Director Francis Collins, received 58 royalty payments from companies to license their inventions developed with taxpayer money.

Key findings from the new disclosures:

In U.S. Senate hearings during 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to disclose the companies who licensed his “inventions” and paid his third-party royalties. Finally, now, we know the companies paying him. They are listed below.

Chinese government-owned pharmaceutical companies, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), paid the National Institutes of Health (NIH) third-party royalties to license technologies developed on the U.S. taxpayer dime. One such company neighbors the Wuhan Institute of Virology, collaborates with the lab, and even paid a royalty to Douglas Lowy, a multiple term acting director at the National Cancer Institute, a sub-institute of NIH.

Russian animal vaccine maker – which was allegedly a front for a Soviet bio-weapons lab – licensed inventions and paid royalties to NIH for tech developed with taxpayer dollars.

Purdue Pharma – the makers of the highly addictive and frequently abused OxyContin (oxycodone) – licensed tech developed with public funds and paid royalties to NIH – even after the company pleaded guilty to federal crimes relating to opioids.

Long-serving former NIH director, Francis Collins, received third party royalties on his inventions from four companies that themselves received nearly $50 million in federal contracts and grants since 2008.

CEO of OpenTheBooks Adam Andrzejewski joined The National Desk to discuss the issue:

“We found a revolving door, last year the National Institutes of Health (NIH) doled out over $30 billion in grant-making to over 50,000 recipients….Coming back through the other door, we found that over the course of the last 12 years, $325 million flowed from the industry — think pharmaceutical companies — back into the NIH in bridging the agency, its leadership, and 2,400 of its scientists.”

“Now, every single one of those payments has the potential to be a conflict of interest and as a matter of fact, the acting director of the NIH in a U.S. House Appropriations hearing last year admitted that. He said every single payment has the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Watch​: