NIH Study Suggests N95 Covid Masks May Expose Wearers to Toxic Compounds Linked to Seizures, Cancer

The intense propaganda used to coerce you to wear a face mask is not based on science. It is a pure political power play designed to force you and your children into submission.

And they are preparing to force you to mask up again.

In April, The Gateway Pundit reported on a German study that reveals that using a face mask during pregnancy may increase the chance of stillbirth, testicular dysfunction, and cognitive decline in children.

Now, a study from researchers at Jeonbuk National University in South Korea, released in April and quietly being re-shared, suggests the “gold standard” surgical N95 masks may expose users to dangerous levels of toxic chemicals.

The study looked at two types of disposable medical-grade masks and several reusable cotton masks.

The Daily Mail reports:

The study found that the chemicals released by these masks had eight times the recommended safety limit of toxic volatile organic compounds (TVOCs). Inhaling TVOCs has been linked to health issues like headaches and nausea, while prolonged and repeated has been linked to organ damage and even cancer. ‘It is clear that particular attention must be paid to the VOCs associated with the use of KF94 [medical] masks their effects on human health,’ the researchers wrote in the study published April.

TOVCs, or Total volatile organic compounds, describes a wide range of organic chemical compounds, which are release by things like cleaning and beauty products, burning fool and cooking, that could be classified as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs are reserved for characterization of such substances in polluted air, that is, VOCs generally refer to vapors of gases given off by compounds rather than the liquid phase.

While The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends keeping TVOC levels below 0.5 parts per million in indoor air, the study reveals that disposable masks studied contained up to 14 times the TVOCs compared to the cotton masks.

The study is concerning especially in tandem with research released in January, 2023 by the Cochrane Library that suggests masks provide ‘little to no difference’ to Covid infection or death rates: