NFL Player Tommy Sweeney Collapses on Field During New York Giants Practice

The New York Giants experienced a terrifying incident during a practice session when their tight end, Tommy Sweeney, suddenly collapsed on the field.

“Scary scene as TE Tommy Sweeney received significant medical attention while working on a side field for rehabbing players,” New York Giants beat reporter for The Athletic, Dan Duggan, wrote on Wednesday.

“Unclear what happened, but [Head Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen] came over and stayed there until Sweeney was put on a cart. He was shirtless, sitting up on the cart,” Duggan added.

Scary scene as TE Tommy Sweeney received significant medical attention while working on a side field for rehabbing players. Unclear what happened, but Daboll and Schoen came over and stayed there until Sweeney was put on a cart. He was shirtless, sitting up on the cart. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 23, 2023

The 28-year-old player was eventually carted off the practice field, and the Giants later announced that he was in “stable” condition. The team characterized the incident as a “medical event” and assured everyone that Sweeney was under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room.

“TE Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant,” said Duggan.

“Daboll said Sweeney is still being evaluated and declined to divulge specifics about what happened, but said he was in the facility this morning and is in “good spirits,” he concluded.

Daboll said Sweeney is still being evaluated and declined to divulge specifics about what happened, but said he was in the facility this morning and is in “good spirits.” — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 24, 2023

“I just wanted everyone to know he was fine,” Daboll said. “He was in the training room. His dad was actually in the crowd. … He was doing OK. I don’t want to say he [is] OK, because I’m not a physician but I saw him this morning.”

“He was walking around, he was doing fine. I just want to let everyone know he’s in good spirits and he’s doing OK.”

More from the New York Post:

One day after tight end Tommy Sweeney was carted off after experiencing a “medical event” during practice, the prognosis from Giants coach Brian Daboll sounded cautiously optimistic. “He’s good,” Daboll said ahead of the last practice of training camp on Thursday. “He’s still going through some evaluations. Not going to get into anything specific. … He’s still going through some stuff.” Sweeney was in the building Thursday morning, though Daboll declined to say whether he was hospitalized after leaving practice Wednesday. He also did not say whether the event had anything to do with an undisclosed injury Sweeney was dealing with prior to Wednesday.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones expressed his concern and described the incident as “extremely scary” to witness. Seeing a fellow player go down and require immediate medical attention is a distressing experience for any athlete. Jones emphasized that such occurrences are never desired or expected during a practice session.

Tommy Sweeney, originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has had his fair share of challenges throughout his career. In July 2020, he suffered a foot injury that led to his placement on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. However, his journey took an unexpected turn when he was subsequently moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list in October 2020 due to a myocarditis diagnosis.