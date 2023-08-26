HERE WE GO: New Hampshire’s Republican Secretary of State Seeking Legal Advice on Blocking Trump From Primary

New Hampshire’s Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan is seeking legal advice on potentially blocking Trump from the primary ballot.

Scanlan has reportedly received letters begging him to take action based on legal theories fueled by the Democrat-media complex that claims the Constitution gives him the power to block Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

“Not being a lawyer and not wanting to make a decision in a vacuum, I will be soliciting some legal opinions on what is appropriate or not before I make any decision,” Scanlan told the Boston Globe.

“I have some in-house staff attorneys that are election experts,” Scanlan said. “I will be asking the attorney general’s office for their input. And ultimately whatever is decided is probably going to require some judicial input.”

The Boston Globe reported:

Trump has been indicted 4 times and is facing 91 felony counts but it’s not stopping him.

President Trump’s poll numbers continue to rise so the RINO-Democrat-Deep State establishment is throwing everything at him to prevent him from taking back the White House.