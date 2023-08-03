NEW DETAILS on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s Dinner with Moscow Mayor’s Wife Baturina – Also in Attendance Was FORMER KAZAKHSTANI PRIME MINISTER and Businessman Who Wired Hunter $142K for a Luxury Car

Joe Biden and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor. Joe and Hunter took her money and then left her off the sanctions list!

LAST YEAR in 2022: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain why Joe Biden did not sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the former Mayor of Moscow’s wife — nor if Biden met with her at a Georgetown restaurant in 2015 while he was Vice President.

On Monday Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who later invested into $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. Baturina also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in “consulting fees.”

Here is a copy of the Rosemont deal with Yelena Baturina.

Yelena Baturina $40 million contract with Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca.

Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.

The Daily Mail reported on the relationship back in October 2022:

Hunter Biden’s real estate company received a $40 million investment from a Russian oligarch, new emails reveal.

The relationship between the president’s son and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, has already been flagged as alarming by a Senate report after she mysteriously wired $3.5million to a company linked to Hunter.

Baturina’s brother Viktor Baturin told DailyMail.com the money was ‘a payment to enter the American market.’

But DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter’s financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her firm investing $40million in a real estate venture by Hunter’s company Rosemont Realty.

In 2012 Hunter’s firm had a $69.7million plan to invest in 2.15million sq ft of office space in seven US cities.

Documents outlining the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina.

The Inteco group is a plastics and construction behemoth that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4billion according to Forbes.

Last year Biden would not tell reporters why he left Baturina off the Russian sanction’s list.

On Thursday The House Judiciary Committee released the transcript of their Devon Archer interview.

Archer discussed the dinner in Washington DC with Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Yelena Baturina.

The dinner also included Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev — who wired $142,300 used on a luxury car business for Hunter Biden — and former Kazakhstani Prime Minister Karim Massimov,

Rakishev provided $142,300 in funding to Hunter Biden to purchase a Fisker Karma automobile in 2014.

