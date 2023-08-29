On May 26, 2016, Hunter Biden was included in an email regarding Joe Biden’s upcoming call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

The call was scheduled for 9 AM on May 27, with an 8:45 advanced prep.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied he had any involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals. And, yet, here we have proof that Hunter and Joe Biden were included on the same email about an upcoming phone call with the Ukrainian president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman previously reported on two emails sent from Biden-aide John Flynn to then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on May 27, 2016 and June 15, 2016.

This email released today by The Gateway Pundit is from May 26, 2016 and was sent to Joe Biden’s secret email account.

The email was sent to Joe Biden’s secret account where he used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters.”

Via XRVision.

The call took place on May 27 with Joe Biden.

The readout to the official government call on May 27, 2016, was published on the Barack Obama White House website.

This email came from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop via XRVision.

This interaction confirms that:

** Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were working together in their international bribery scheme and illicit business deals in Ukraine.

** Joe Biden lied about not having any involvement in Hunter Biden’s business deals.

** Joe Biden was hiding these communications from the public and government watchdogs.

This should make it easy for the Republicans to push for charges against the Biden family.