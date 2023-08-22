Muskegon Election Fraud Update: The Gateway Pundit Is Doing the Job the FBI Refuses to Do

Two weeks ago The Gateway Pundit published our exclusive report on MASSIVE 2020 voter registrations fraud that our sources uncovered in Michigan.

The report included information on 8,000-10,000 fraudulent registrations and a police raid on a Democrat election registration group’s office in October 2020.

The police found semiautomatic weapons, silencers, burner phones, bags of pre-paid cash cards, and blank registrations in a GBI Strategies’ voter registration manufacturing center.

Thank you Patty McMurray, Ben Wetmore, Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo for your contributions to these reports.

After several days Michigan Attorney General finally responded to our explosive reports and confirmed The Gateway Pundit the contents of our reporting.

BREAKING! MI AG Dana Nessel CONFIRMS 8,000 to 10,000 Suspected Fraudulent Registrations Delivered to Muskegon Clerk October 2020, as Noted in MI State Police Report She Buried from Public

Today we have an announcement: The Gateway Pundit investigative team has continued our extensive investigation. We have contacted numerous individuals central to the investigation. And, we will soon release information that will send shockwaves across the nation.

People are talking.

In October 2020 the FBI took over the Muskegon investigation and promptly buried it. The FBI did not count on the fact that The Gateway Pundit would uncover this investigation nearly three years later. They were wrong.

The FBI killed this investigation.
Now it’s our turn.

Stay tuned…

