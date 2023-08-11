The Musk-Zuck Cage Fight – Event Is Poised to Take Place Among Roman Ruins – All Proceeds to Go to Veterans

The Musk-Zuck cage fight is back on the headlines – this time with a historical twist bound to charm some and repulse others.

The idea of the fight has been polarizing from the start.

For some, it’s a valid and time-honored way of conflict resolution, and if the profits from it are donated to charity, all the better.

To others, the idea that the rivalry between two entrepreneurs could degenerate into a physical fight is absurd, helping fan the flames of violence in a world already saturated by it

Whatever our take over it, the event appears to be shaping up to really happen – or, if you want to take the cynical view, the promotional stunt is getting bigger and bigger – with the involvement of government officials of Italy.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Reuters reported:

“Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Friday his planned cage fight with billionaire rival Mark Zuckerberg would be held at an ‘epic location’ with an ancient Roman theme, as Italy indicated it was ready to stage the scrap. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement that he had spoken to Musk about hosting a “large charitable and historically evocative event”. He did not specify what the event would be, or when it might be held, saying only that it would not take place in Rome.”

It’s no Wonder UFC’s Dana White had his mind set on promoting the major event. He believes it would easily be the most-watched fight in history.

But now, it is not to be the case, as the event is set to be produced by Musk’s and Zuckerberg’s foundations, although Dana still seems involved.

Another important information is that proceeds – expected to be very significant – will go to veterans, a move that is sure to ingratiate the event with a vast segment of the society, just as the news generate bad reactions in the Italian opposition.