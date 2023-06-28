The Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight: Elon Will Work with Legendary Trainer Georges St-Pierre – Mark is an experienced Jujitsu Competitor – UFC’s Dana White Says Trial by Combat of the CEOs Will Be Most Watched Fight In History

It’s starting to look like the hyped fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may actually happen. What began as a professional rivalry with plenty of online trolling has started to develop into an actual thing, as many developments suggest the challenge is on.

Podcaster Lex Fridman took to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing his experience of an impromptu martial arts training session with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic,” Fridman tweeted.

“It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely… I’m there for them, no matter what,” he concluded.

Daily Caller reported:

“Elon Musk agreed to train with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre Tuesday in preparation for his potential upcoming fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St-Pierre tweeted.

“Ok, let’s do it,” Musk tweeted in response to St-Pierre’s offer.

St-Pierre, a retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a “cage match” after Instagram announced its plans to produce a Threads, a social media platform that will directly rival Twitter.

“’Send me location’, Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, alluding to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s infamous Conor McGregor call-out.”

In the internet, the fight has already started, with numerous artists depicting the combat with AI and Photoshop tools.

No Wonder UFC’s Dana White has his mind set on promoting the major event. He believes it would easily be the most-watched fight in history.

TMZ reported:

“Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ‘absolutely deadly serious’ about fighting each other in a UFC Octagon and it would be the biggest fight in the history of the world, so says UFC Prez Dana White.

Dana told Harvey and Charles on ‘TMZ Live’ Thursday he’s been talking and texting with Mark and Elon Wednesday night and into Thursday, and says both men want to square off in Vegas.

‘Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this’, White said.”

The fight is expected to gross hundreds of millions of dollars, and the bulk of it would go to charity.

“Dana’s confident both men are capable of handling themselves. Zuck has been in jiu-jitsu competitions recently, and Elon has done martial arts and told Dana he was involved in ‘plenty of fights growing up in South Africa’.”

Meanwhile, the fruit of discord is about to be launched, bringing the two moguls head to head in the social media market.

Forbes reported:

“Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plans to launch its short-form blogging service in mid-July, according to a new report from technology website the Verge. The website is known as Project 92 internally at could be launched to consumers this summer with the name Threads.

Threads, assuming they call it that, has been in development for some time, with the first reports about its existence leaking out back in March. But details were scarce and there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new social media platform.

One thing we do know is that Meta will be promoting Threads inside of Instagram, according to the Verge, which will be a huge boost to the social media platform’s visibility. In fact, Meta hopes the Twitter competitor could attract “tens of millions” of users in just a few months.”

Reality, sometimes, can be crazier than fiction, because in the series ‘Billions’, the cage fight is held between the Billionaire’s flunkies, while in real life the trial of combat will take place between the actual CEO’s.

