UPDATE: Anti-American Player Megan Rapinoe Ends Career with Missed Kick and Major Loss for US Team – Then She’s Seen Laughing on Sideline – Pure Trash

The highly-favored US Women’s Soccer Team was eliminated last night by Sweden in the World Cup.

Anti-American leftist Megan Rapinoe missed her penalty kick and knocked the team out of play.  This was Rapinoe’s last World Cup tournament. She announced she was retiring after this tournament.

Here was her final kick as a player for the US team.

Meghan Rapinoe is filled with emotion after she missed her kick and eliminated the US team at the World Cup.

Rapinoe was seen laughing after the US loss. Not a surprise.

She wont be back.

But she will be remembered – for her nasty anti-American comments and actions.

Good riddance, Meghan. You ruined the sport for millions of Americans. Your anti-American stunts will not be missed.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

