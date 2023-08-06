UPDATE: Anti-American Player Megan Rapinoe Ends Career with Missed Kick and Major Loss for US Team – Then She’s Seen Laughing on Sideline – Pure Trash

The highly-favored US Women’s Soccer Team was eliminated last night by Sweden in the World Cup.

Anti-American leftist Megan Rapinoe missed her penalty kick and knocked the team out of play. This was Rapinoe’s last World Cup tournament. She announced she was retiring after this tournament.

Here was her final kick as a player for the US team.

Megan Rapinoe misses a crucial penalty kick and laughs about it. She’s pure trash. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/w08JsprWST — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 6, 2023

Rapinoe was seen laughing after the US loss. Not a surprise.

Megan Rapinoe is full of emotion after the final whistle 🇺🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/aUdercNr2y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

She wont be back.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

But she will be remembered – for her nasty anti-American comments and actions.

Good riddance, Meghan. You ruined the sport for millions of Americans. Your anti-American stunts will not be missed.