Michigan Voter Fraud Scandal: TGP Has Evidence – Several County Clerks Reveal They Also Received Suspicious Voter Registration Packages in the Mail

According to far-left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, there was no serious voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting that major voter registration fraud was found and investigated both by the City of Muskegon and the Michigan State Police: 2500 fake registrations in one day, and 8,000-10,000 submitted on another day. Nessel admitted this was true. According to Dana Nessel and her media allies, however, that is just proof the “system works” because the fraud was caught and those fraudulent voter registrations were allegedly never added to the voter file.

But it was not just the Muskegon, Michigan clerk who was receiving these suspicious packages from GBI Strategies.

The Gateway Pundit previously released several explosive reports on the GBI Strategies voter registration scandal in Muskegon, Michigan.

Today, The Gateway Pundit is releasing new evidence that GBI was sending these packages to clerks across the state of Michigan.

We know this because they were sharing this information with each other online.

In the conversation below, several Michigan clerks admitted to receiving the GBI Strategies packages in the mail. The suspicious packages included registrations with no name on them, no Social Security numbers, and no driver’s license numbers. The clerks say the packages were for their entire county.

And the signatures don’t match.

This is interesting because there are city clerks and county clerks in Michigan.

In a second chat the clerks disclose that it appears that the same person was sending the packages out. They can tell from the signature on the packages.

So this was not just an isolated incident in Muskegon, Michigan. This occurred across the state of Michigan in the 2020 election.

It should also be noted that the GBI Strategies packages were sometimes sent with PPE equipment (face masks, etc.) included in the packages.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to release more information in our ongoing investigation into GBI Strategies and the 2020 presidential election.

Special thanks to Patty McMurray, Ben Wetmore, Phil O’Halloran, Braden Giacobazzi for their work on this project.