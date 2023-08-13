Michael Savage and Larry Johnson Discuss the War in Ukraine, While Mainstream Media Wobbles (AUDIO)

Michael Savage has been (and is) an iconic figure in the field of talk radio. I was surprised and honored to be invited onto his show. He is an engaging interviewer and the hour flew by. This was recorded a little over a week ago and just hit the web today. (Note — in my effort to emphasize the importance of tribal identity over religious affiliation I mistakenly said that most Nigeriens are not muslims. That is wrong. Most are.) AUDIO:

The big change in the Ukrainian war since I did this interview is that Ukraine’s precarious situation is growing worse by the day and more of the establishment media, such as the Washington Post and New York Times, are reporting sometimes on Ukraine’s dire prospects. For example, the Washington Post put this out on Friday:

Slow counteroffensive darkens mood in Ukraine (It may be behind a pay wall).

But the New York Times is addicted to the Biden kool-aid and took a big old gulp today with this piece of nonsense:

Ukraine Makes ‘Tactically Significant’ Progress in Its Counteroffensive (and this is behind a paywall). This is nothing more than made up hopium from the Institute for the Study of War and Ukrainian officials:

The publication says Ukrainian troops advanced 10-12 miles (16-19 km) along two main lines of attack in Kyiv’s quest to reach the southern coast and cut the Russians’ supply lines. In the ground war, the Ukrainians are moving south on two main fronts: through the eastern village of Staromaiorske to Russian-occupied Berdiansk; and further west to Russian-occupied Melitopol. Quote: “The amount of territory seized, 10 to 12 miles on both vectors of attack, while relatively small, is important in that it is compelling Moscow to divert forces from other parts of the front line, military analysts say. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, called the advances “tactically significant,” saying Moscow’s redeployment would most “likely further weaken Russian defensive lines in aggregate,” creating “opportunities for any Ukrainian breakthrough to be potentially decisive.”

Alexander Mercouris provides a more balanced and accurate update of the situation in Ukraine. “Bleak” is an apt descriptor.