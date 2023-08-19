Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Rachel Maddow and Hillary Over Hypocritical Interview: ‘A Disgusting Display’ (VIDEO)

During an episode of her podcast this week, Megyn Kelly tore into Rachel Maddow of MSNBC and Hillary Clinton for the recent interview they did where Hillary laughed about the Trump indictments.

Kelly was especially disgusted with Maddow, who acted more like a Hillary fangirl than a journalist.

The video of Kelly’s rant is going viral on Twitter.

Here’s a partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

“That was a disgusting display by both women on the set. I would vote for Ron DeSantis over Joe Biden any day of the week, I made that clear. I tell you what my bias is. When I sat across Ron DeSantis, I pressed him on the weaknesses of his arguments, things that he said were inconsistent, positions he had that would fall apart if you really drilled down. And he stood on his own. That’s what a journalist does. That’s your obligation is as a member of the media. You failed Rachel Maddow, you failed, I don’t care how much they give you, 30 million dollars a year, you’re not worth thirty cents. That was an embarrassment. You fell down on the job, you embarrassed yourself and network, and you ceded the entire discussion to a dishonest broker who set us down this disgusting path that we now are on.

Here’s the video:

"That was a disgusting display by both women on the set…" @MegynKelly on Rachel Maddow's "interview" of Hillary Clinton. Watch the FULL show – https://t.co/L3ti8OJkQs pic.twitter.com/yN2ALAFKzS — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 16, 2023

Have you noticed that Megyn has been a bit more red-pilled in recent months?

This is Joe Biden’s rep (a man posing as a woman — and not convincingly) endorsing the idea of scrubbing the term “women” for “egg producers.” So jealous he can’t be female he wants to erase those of us who are. IT’S A NO. https://t.co/MiPUWd8Eig — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 16, 2023

It seems as though the Biden era has made her a bit more conservative.