MASSIVE Explosion Rocks Russian Factory Outside Moscow; At least 25 Injured

A Russian “optical-mechanical” plant in Sergiev Posad, just outside of Moscow, was rocked by a massive explosion this morning. The plant is reportedly a “leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry, and healthcare” according to TASS. The explosion has damaged up to 20 apartment buildings and 4 social facilities and left up to 45 injured, according to ZeroHedge.

TASS is also reporting that it was not a drone strike, according to preliminary data:

“The explosion occurred on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in the area of the boiler house. The shock wave caused the windows of several houses to be blown out,” the source said, adding that according to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion was not a drone.

According to CNN:

The source of the detonation was a pyrotechnics warehouse rented by a third company on the site of the plant, RIA Novosti said, citing local authorities. It described the incident as a violation of technological processes.

A chilling video of the blast can be seen here:

Another video of today’s “bavovna” in Moscow Oh’Blast!

Definitely NOT a fireworks factory.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/rUTzHzfaNa — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) August 9, 2023