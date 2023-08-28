Massive Car Parade For Trump Takes Over New Hampshire Seacoast (VIDEO)

Trump caravans are back!

There was a massive Trump car parade in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

A car caravan for Trump took over the New Hampshire Seacoast.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: Trump Car Parade on the New Hampshire Seacoast! MAGA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6TTPYg6FpR — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 27, 2023

Despite the negative mainstream media coverage, Americans love President Trump.

The car parade in New Hampshire this afternoon is just one example. No other Republican candidate or Joe Biden is getting this kind of love.

It’s not just car horns and signs that are evidence of overwhelming support.

According to Emerson College Polling, President Trump has a commanding lead in the Republican primary. He is eclipsing the other candidates.

Forty-nine percent (49%) of Republican Primary voters in New Hampshire plan to support former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination, a 40-point advantage over all other candidates, similar to his 41-point lead in March. As the field of candidates has come more into focus since March, Florida Governor DeSantis no longer holds second place with double digits, instead has fallen to 8%.

Earlier this month President Trump delivered remarks in New Hampshire to mark the one-year anniversary of Biden’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Thousands turned out in the pouring rain to see Trump speak in Windham, New Hampshire.