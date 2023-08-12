Mark Levin: A Special Counsel Must be Chosen From Outside the DOJ So How Did Garland Appoint Weiss Special Counsel?

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case.

“This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently based only on the facts and the law.”

Mark Levin pointed out a special counsel must be chosen from outside of the Justice Department.

“The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government” according to Justice Department regulations.

David Weiss is currently a US Attorney in Delaware.

“A special counsel must be chosen from outside the DOJ. So how did Garland appoint Weiss special counsel?” Mark Levin said on Friday.

Merrick Garland refused to answer any questions after he announced a special counsel investigation.

This is one massive cover-up operation anyway.

James Comer accused Merrick Garland of stonewalling Congressional oversight with his decision to appoint a special counsel.

“This move by AG Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of GOP House Oversight’s mounting evidence of President Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals.” Chairman Comer said.

Comer continued, “Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail…”