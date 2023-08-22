Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Likely: Prosecutors

Alec Baldwin will likely face manslaughter charges in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting after a new analysis supports the theory he indeed pulled the trigger when he fatally shot a person on set and wounded another.

In April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.



Halyna Hutchins

Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.

Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.

Prosecutors say manslaughter charges against Baldwin are likely.

“Having made their displeasure on how the Rust probe was handled by local police and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies known, whether the special prosecutors now make the move to refile charges against the much-sued Baldwin remains a wildcard even with the new report. “Charges against Mr. Baldwin are being considered but a final decision has not yet been made,” said special prosecutor Morrisey on August 16 after the Haags’ graphics and photography heavy report was submitted. “We won’t be pressured by Ms. Gutierrez’s attorneys or anyone else in this regard.”” – Deadline reported.