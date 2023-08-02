Major Lie Exposed In Jack Smith’s Garbage J6 Indictment of President Trump

A report today reveals that Special Counsel Jack Smith got caught publishing a major lie in his latest frivolous indictment of President Donald Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cristina Laila reported Tuesday that Trump was indicted by the DC grand jury in the January 6 investigation.

Trump was hit with four counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Smith asserts in the indictment that Trump was “knowingly pushing false claims” despite officials ostensibly telling him that he had no evidence.

One major claim that Mr. Smith cites as an example of Trump peddling “false assertions” is a statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that there was zero evidence of voting systems being compromised in the 2020 election. This is where Smith runs into major trouble according to Trending Politics.

The claim in the indictment is contradicted by the Department of Justice itself. Just the News reported back in November 2021 that Biden’s DOJ charged two Iranian hackers who successfully hacked into a state computer election system. The hackers, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian, stole voter registration data and used it to carry out a cyber-intimidation campaign.

GOP members of Congress, Trump campaign officials and Democrat voters in the November 2020 election were all targets. U.S. officials called this an example of “malign foreign influence” in a U.S. election.

The icing on the cake was these Iranian hackers were posing as members of the Proud Boys, who have been unfairly maligned by the corporate press and the Biden regime.

The J6 Trump indictment reads as follows:

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (‘CISA’)–whose existence the Defendant signed into law to protect the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure from attack–joined an official multi-agency statement that there was no evidence any voting system had been compromised and that declared the 2020 election ‘the most secure in American history…Days later, after the CISA Director–whom the Defendant had appointed–announced publicly that election security experts were in agreement that claims of computer-based election fraud were unsubstantiated, the Defendant fired him.

The charges against Kazemi and Kashian prove that this whole statement is utter garbage. There was ample evidence of computer-based election fraud for the federal government to act on less than two years ago.

There are other problems with the indictment itself. Trending Politics notes that Page 32 of the indictment claims that then-Vice President Pence had zero authority to disqualify electors and that his role was purely ceremonial. Vice Presidents, though, in the past have used this “ceremonial role” to do more than simply count electors’ certificates.

John Adams in 1796, Thomas Jefferson in 1800, and Richard Nixon in 1960 used their authority during the counting ceremony to decide which certificate was counted during a disputed election for the presidential office they were running for.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 was changed by Congress last year to “clarify” the VP did not have this authority. This of course was done to counter Trump’s claims that Pence had the authority to act others had previously done in disputed elections.

Law professor Jonathan Turley had a particularly scathing take on Smith’s latest efforts to imprison Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith just issued the first criminal indictment of alleged disinformation in my view. If you take a red pen to all of the material presumptively protected by the First Amendment, you can reduce much of the indictment to haiku….The press conference held by Smith only deepened the unease for some of us. Smith railed against the January 6th riot and made it sound like he was indicting Trump on incitement. He didn’t. The disconnect was glaring and concerning.

Special Counsel Jack Smith just issued the first criminal indictment of alleged disinformation in my view. If you take a red pen to all of the material presumptively protected by the First Amendment, you can reduce much of the indictment to haiku…