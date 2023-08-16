Los Angeles: Robber Drags Elderly Woman Clutching Her Purse Through Bank Parking Lot (Video)

A 75-year-old woman at a Los Angeles Bank of America ATM on Monday was dragged through the bank’s parking lot by a robber who grabbed her purse and pulled her several feet as she held on to her purse. Two men ran up to the robbery in progress, causing the robber to flee–but with the purse.
The robbery took place Monday morning in Hacienda Heights and was captured on video posted by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva:
This is scary folks. A robbery yesterday at the B of A parking lot on Azusa Ave in Hacienda Heights, interrupted by good samaritans! Hey @HildaSolis,@SupJaniceHahn and all the social justice warriors, how’s that “reimagining” working out?#VictimsMatter pic.twitter.com/HSFaA0CGDh
— Alex Villanueva (@AlexVilanueva33) August 15, 2023
Report from KTLA-TV:
Excerpt from San Gabriel Valley Tribune report on the robbery:
Investigators are looking for the man who snatched a 75-year-old woman’s purse Monday, Aug. 14, then dragged her through a Hacienda Heights parking lot as two good Samaritans chased him until she let go of the strap and he fled.
The victim, a Hacienda Heights resident, was treated at the scene by firefighters for abrasions to her shoulders, sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Fitch said.
Deputies have not recovered the victim’s purse, which contained a wallet, an unknown amount of cash and a cellphone.
The robbery happened outside the Bank of America at 1605 South Azusa Ave. at 11:18 a.m. in a shopping center that includes an Asian supermarket, a bakery and several restaurants.