LAWFARE: President Trump to Appear in Court in Washington DC on Thursday on New Bogus Charges before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya

TRUMP WAS INDICTED AGAIN ON TUESDAY.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!

Three of the four J6 charges against Trump allege a ‘conspiracy.’ The elements of conspiracy require both intent and at least one co-conspirator. Who will be Trump’s co-defendant(s)?

Here is the full 45 page indictment that was dropped today on President Trump.

Trump will appear in court on Thursday.

President Trump summoned to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at a courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

