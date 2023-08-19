Lack Of Concern for the Nation’s Borders, Biden Administration Quietly Disposing of Portions of Trump Border Wall to Be Auctioned Off

“A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” – President Ronald Reagan.

Enter our current “Chaos in Chief” Joe Biden. His administration has decided to quietly sell off border material walls through auctions.

The Daily Caller reported:

For months, the Biden administration has been “disposing” of portions of the Trump border wall to be auctioned off, a local official at the southern border and the Department of Defense (DOD) told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The auction house GovPlanet has been selling off the “thick wall tubes” and other wall materials since April, according to listings on its website, and has already sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wall materials. The Pentagon confirmed that the Biden administration is “disposing” of portions of the border wall construction materials in a statement to the DCNF.

Taking an honest and objective look at these actions would have a reasonable person asking the obvious.

How are we to protect our great nation with no border control? When we have materials literally sitting at the border waiting to add to the wall and they are sold off, that is a deliberate move to flood our country with illegal aliens.

There are an estimated 7 million illegals that have crossed the border since the Biden administration was installed in January of 2021.

As previously reported, the Biden administration has literally given permission for illegal border crossings by ignoring a makeshift bridge.

Last month Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice was at the southern border in Yuma, Arizona to report on the invasion by illegals and drugs supplied by the cartel.

Bergquam posted a video to Twitter documenting a makeshift bridge that was built by the Mexican cartel to make illegal crossings easier.

“The cartel built a bridge from Mexico to the U.S., so illegals don’t have to get their feet wet walking across the river and Border Patrol, Secretary Mayorkas and Joe Biden are allowing it here in Yuma, Arizona,” Bergquam said.