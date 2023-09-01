Karine Jean-Pierre: Joe Biden “Has Done More to Secure the Border” Than Anybody Else (VIDEO)

The Biden Regime just keeps going with lies and gaslighting the American public.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday claimed that Joe Biden has done more to secure the border than anyone else.

How stupid do they think we are?

Karine Jean-Pierre: “The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has!”

Watch:

Despite this outrageous claim, the facts show the opposite to be true. Millions of people have illegally crossed the border since the Biden Regime was installed in January of 2021.

Video from December of last year shows a massive migrant caravan of over 1,000 illegals crossing the border in El Paso, Texas.

WATCH:

This is not an anomaly but a regularly occurring reality in a nation without borders.

Hordes of illegals were seen crossing into Fronton, Texas earlier this month:

The southern border is completely open. It is clearly evident that there is no effort to secure it. The Biden regime’s policies not only keep the border open, but also encourage and celebrate illegal crossings. Makeshift bridges, the stopping of constructing the border wall, and even trying to prevent the state governments from stopping illegals.

Gateway previously reported on the border crisis:

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft recently interviewed author and immigration expert Todd Bensman.

Todd a renowned immigration expert and longtime observer of the national border crisis, shed light on the current state of affairs at the US-Mexico border. Bensman’s expertise and extensive experience in monitoring immigration patterns have made him a sought-after commentator on this issue. His insights have been featured in publications like the New York Post, and he has made several appearances on The War Room and Fox News often from the US border in Mexico.

The discussion began with Hoft questioning why the anticipated influx of immigrants following the revocation of Title 42 did not materialize. Bensman explained that the Biden administration had already scaled back the enforcement of Title 42 and had replaced it with a policy known as Title Eight Expedited Removal.

