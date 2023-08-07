Kari Lake Endorses Bernie Moreno for Senate at Ohio GOP Gathering (TGP Interview and Photos)

Kari Lake endorsed Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at a county Republican gathering Sunday north of Columbus. Lake spoke to about 500 people at the Union County Republican Party Summer Farm Fest in Marysville.

Before taking the stage, Lake spoke with TGP contributor Kristinn Taylor about her endorsement of Moreno:

.@KariLake spoke with me for @gatewaypundit about her endorsing Ohio US Senate candidate @berniemoreno before she went on stage to address the @UCRPOhio Summer Farm Fest in Marysville, Ohio Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aiHOAgMnT4 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 7, 2023

Photos from the event. Other speakers included Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Kari Lake and Jim Jordan:

Lt. Gov Husted:

Jim Jordan addressing the crowd:

Bernie Moreno takes the stage:

Kari Lake:

.@KariLake spoke to a crowd of 400 to 500 people at the @UCRPOhio Summer Farm Fest in Marysville, Ohio Sunday where she endorsed Senate candidate @berniemoreno pic.twitter.com/7HRNz1TRFT — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 6, 2023

.@KariLake addresses the @UCRPOhio Summer Farm Fest in Marysville, Ohio Sunday where she endorsed US Senate candidate @berniemoreno. pic.twitter.com/5akksj2fv6 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 6, 2023

Kari and Bernie met with supporters afterward:

.@KariLake and US Senate candidate @berniemoreno greeted supporters and posed for photos after speaking at the @UCRPOhio Summer Farm Fest in Marysville, Ohio Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dZE6rCJNh6 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 6, 2023

.@KariLake speaks with a young supporter (she's five!) before posing with her for a family photo with US Senate candidate @berniemoreno at the @UCRPOhio Summer Farm Fest in Marysville, Ohio Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jEMSkdsNdC — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 6, 2023

Special thanks to Caroline Wren!