Kari Lake Endorses Bernie Moreno for Senate at Ohio GOP Gathering (TGP Interview and Photos)

Kari Lake endorsed Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at a county Republican gathering Sunday north of Columbus. Lake spoke to about 500 people at the Union County Republican Party Summer Farm Fest in Marysville.

Before taking the stage, Lake spoke with TGP contributor Kristinn Taylor about her endorsement of Moreno:

Photos from the event. Other speakers included Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Kari Lake and Jim Jordan:

Lt. Gov Husted:

Jim Jordan addressing the crowd:

Bernie Moreno takes the stage:

Kari Lake:

Kari and Bernie met with supporters afterward:

Special thanks to Caroline Wren!

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

