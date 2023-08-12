Kamala Harris Laughs as She Says the Solution to Gun Violence is to Elect More Anti-Second Amendment Democrats (VIDEO)

On Friday, Kamala Harris was at Every Town for Gun Sense University in Chicago to discuss the Biden Administration’s war on the Second Amendment.

Kamala Harris was asked, “How are you thinking about this [gun violence] issue in this moment?”

Harris said the solution to gun violence is to elect more anti-Second Amendment Democrats.

“vote.gov.” – Harris responded.

As if the war on legal gun ownership isn’t bad enough, Harris laughed her way through her response.

Video:

Kamala Harris, laughing hysterically, says the solution to gun violence is to elect more anti-Second Amendment Democrats to enact gun control pic.twitter.com/jaGE7y1xVw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

Joe Biden has repeatedly attacked legal gun ownership since he took office.

Biden attacked the Second Amendment as he delivered remarks on a Texas shooting, last May.

“The Second Amendment is not absolute. When it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon…there’s always been limitations,” said Biden.

Last summer, Biden signed the most extensive gun control laws in decades.

The package includes extra funding for states that enact red flag laws, enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21-years-old, and close a loophole that allowed convicted domestic abusers to still have access to guns if they were unmarried and have no children. It also adds extra penalties to some gun-related crimes and provides funding for various mental health services.