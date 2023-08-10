Kachelman: Punishing Political Enemies — Inevitable Retribution

Guest post by John L. Kachelman, Jr.

I have a friend who watches documentaries of WW2. He says, “I want to see if the Socialists/Fascists will win this time.” The point is clear—evil never wins; the end result is constant. It may appear that the bad guys are winning, but that is NOT the inevitable reality. So do not give up, refuse to give in, keep advancing!

This is why I love history—it is an unerring reminder that evil’s wrong-doing will not go unpunished. A historical constant is when one “sows the wind, he will eventually reap the whirlwind!” This conclusion was announced long ago to those seeking to coerce by political shenanigans. Listen to the historical principle: “Like an eagle the enemy comes…because they have violated My covenant and rebelled against My Law…for they sow wind and they harvest a whirlwind” (The Bible, Hosea 8:1, 7).

Political hits are validated by a steady flow of misinformation; only the malicious slander and innuendos are headlined; tantalizing teasers are leaked; comments are taken out of context and twisted to create “proof” of the target’s crime; the accused is never permitted to give an accepted rebuttal.

Silence in audio and invisibility in copy are strategically used as this bitter hatred is demonstrated. Political targets are intimidated and typically fade into oblivion. When the opposition fades, the Elite Perps are empowered to continue their dastardly evil. The Rule of Law is ignored, Civility is redefined, and an evil ruling Elite political class assumes the Overlord position. Historically, the citizenry acquiesces with a docile subservience.

Punishing political enemies is often shrouded by a contrived vocabulary that deceives the population. National security, personal freedoms, racism, and human rights are terms of “double-speak.” These terms mislead the population by communicating one meaning but, these are “plastic words” that can be molded to suit the Elite’s rationalized political persecution.

Never in our nation’s history has the presence of unrelenting vicious political targeting been more documented as it is now.

The brutal targeting is embraced by the National Politicians, media pundits, and even the judicial Courts. The accused is refused basic Constitutional rights. The verdict is pre-decided. The judgment of “unfit,” “racist,” and “criminal” is delightfully applied by the very ones guilty of those evils.

It is no longer a “once-and-done” hit job. It is a steady stream of indictments, accusations, and evil propaganda. All are lies! And true to form, those at the forefront of this political lynching double-speak. Listen, “As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Do you hear contrived phrases constructed to deceive?

The Historical Documentation

Punishing political enemies is an evil as old as mankind. In every civilization there has been an Evil Elite seeking authoritarian control. When the opposition arises, a political hit is ordered. Here are just a few of the myriads one can find in the pages of history’s darkest chronicles.

BHO, “We’re gonna punish our enemies, and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us.” Trying to explain this obvious evil agenda, Obama later explained his Freudian Slip by saying, “I probably should have used the word, ‘opponents’ instead of enemies.”

Adding to Obama’s groupthink is the position of targeting family members of the Opponent…

Stalin, “At a Kremlin reception on 7 November 1937, Stalin declared that enemies should be eliminated as kinship groups: ‘And we will eliminate such enemy [of the state and peoples of the USSR]…we will eliminate his entire lineage, his family!…Here’s to the final extermination of all enemies, both themselves and their clan.’ In the Soviet Union, political enemies were rounded up in groups of kin, family ties marked people as disloyal, and ‘counterrevolutionary’ charges against one person threatened also his or her relatives.”

Joining Obama and Stalin in this brutal political destruction of opponents is…

Hitler, Attacks on political opposition began as soon as Hitler became Chancellor. The Reichstag fire was used to launch a punitive oppression. Within minutes, Hitler was on the scene to declare: ‘This is a God-given signal! If this fire, as I believe, turns out to be the handiwork of Communists, then there is nothing that shall stop us now from crushing out this murderous pest with an iron fist.’

Marinus van der Lubbe was captured that night. He confessed to setting the building ablaze and that he had acted alone. Hitler paid no attention to the confession. He saw a way to get rid of what he considered his most hated rival—the Communists. He ordered the arrest of anyone with ties to the Communist Party. Within days, the Nazis had thrown 4,000 Communists and their leaders into hastily created prisons and concentration camps. Were any of them responsible for the fire? The question was irrelevant. They had been given an opportunity to get rid of their enemies, and they took it. The “radical” label used then to justify political punishment has now morphed into the label of “domestic terrorists.”

The chronicles of political brutality continue to refine their cache of evil. Joining BHO, Stalin and Hitler is…

HRC. Her political bitterness targeted opponents. Her staff meticulously updating a dry-erase board with color-coded symbols, letters and arrows tracking which lawmakers were leaning toward endorsing Hillary and which were headed in Obama’s direction. Her evil dish of political punishment was not limited to the “other” party. In her charting of political targets, the letters “LO” indicated that a lawmaker was “leaning Obama,” while “BD” in blue denoted that he or she was a member of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition on Capitol Hill.

A spreadsheet listed the names and deeds of members of Congress carefully noting who endorsed Hillary, who backed Obama, and who stayed on the sidelines. “We wanted to have a record of who endorsed us and who didn’t and of those who endorsed us, who went the extra mile and who was just kind of there. And of those who didn’t endorse us, those who understandably didn’t endorse us because they are [Congressional Black Caucus] members or Illinois members. And then, of course, those who endorsed him but really should have been with her…that burned her.”

For HRC, the spreadsheet was a necessity of modern political warfare, an improvement on what old-school politicians called a “favor file” …There was a special circle of Clinton hell reserved for people who had endorsed Obama or stayed on the fence after Bill and Hillary had raised money for them. On one early draft of the hit list, each Democratic member of Congress was assigned a numerical grade from 1 to 7, with the most helpful to Hillary earning 1s and the most treacherous drawing 7s.

To these four are joined a countless mass historically documented as among the Evil Elite. Their controlling narcissism brutalized personal freedoms, censored truth, and fueled the vilest of human bitterness to oppress and persecute. They think nothing of what the future chronicles will record.

Realism Regarding Repression

Here is an apt observation: “Modern authoritarianism has a different set of defining features: Legalized political repression, with targets punished through vaguely worded laws and politically obedient courts.”

The Evil Elite and the inevitability of historical exposure

Historically there will be a “perp walk” as the cunning criminality of the Elite is fully exposed.

Historically the manipulation by legislators, the biased public media, the malevolent shenanigans used to justify the lies and brutality of the political repression will be exposed.

Historically there will be a public record of every sordid detail of the injustice forced upon the population.

Historically there will be a clear divide between those who cooperated, coerced and congratulated the political oppression and those who were brutalized by the bitter criminality.

Historically the population learns of the chicanery of propaganda and the duplicity of the elected. History’s annuals are full of such compromised characters who once stood as the Elite of the governing. And consequent to this exposure is…

Historically there will be accountability and punishment.

Two historical voices urged these thoughts:

“If you come to reign, do that which befits a king, that is, be so just as to deviate in nothing from justice, whatever may befall you.” —Louis IX, King of France

“When government is unjustly exercised by one man who seeks personal profit from his position instead of the good of the community subject to him, such a ruler is called a TYRANT.” —Thomas Aquinas

The unavoidable consequence of those who use political persecution is explained by Wisdom:

“One who digs a pit will fall into it, and one who rolls a stone, it will come back on him” (the Bible Proverbs 26:27).