Special Counsel Jack Smith Speaks Following Trump Indictment – Claims January 6 Was “Fueled by Lies” (VIDEO)

TRUMP WAS INDICTED AGAIN ON TUESDAY.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered remarks following Trump’s latest indictment.

This comes the day after Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate indicted Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in criminal pay-for-play schemes for millions of dollars with foreign officials.

We’ve seen this same pattern numerous times now – Joe Biden gets caught in criminal acts and the next day Donald Trump is indicted. The DOJ is making a mockery of our justice system.

In his statement today Smith claimed January 6 was “fueled by lies.”

Here is his full statement. What a pig.

Jack Smith: Today, an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia, and it sets forth the crimes charged in detail. I encourage everyone to read it in full. The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election. The men and women of law enforcement who defended the US Capitol on January 6 are heroes. They are patriots, and they are the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives in the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people. They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States.

This is definition of election interference.

