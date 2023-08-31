JUST IN: Trump Won’t Appear For Arraignment, Enters “Not Guilty” Plea in Georgia RICO Case

President Trump waived his arraignment and entered a “not guilty” plea to the 13 RICO and conspiracy felony counts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Other co-defendants in the RICO case filed similar waivers.

“I have discussed the charges in the Indictment and this Waiver of Appearance at Arraignment with my attorney Steven H, Sadow, and I fully understand the nature of the offenses charged and my right to appear at arraignment,” Trump said in a filing on Thursday.

CBS News reported:

Former President Donald Trump has entered a not guilty plea to 13 Georgia felony counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. An attorney for Trump filed a waiver of arraignment in a Fulton County court Thursday. Several others among Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the case have also filed similar waivers and entered not guilty pleas. “As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the indictment in this case,” reads the filing signed by Trump. Most defendants given the option to waive arraignment do so, according to Brian Tevis, an Atlanta attorney who represents Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Earlier this month a Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

There are 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and others were also indicted and booked at the Fulton County jail.