JUST IN: Federal Prosecutors Say Hunter Biden’s Plea Negotiations ‘At Impasse’…Case Headed For Trial

On Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case.

“This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently based only on the facts and the law.”

Of course, this is just one big cover-up operation.

Federal prosecutors also said on Friday that Hunter Biden’s plea negotiations are at an impasse and asserted the case is headed for a trial in a court filing.

NEWS: Prosecutors now say Hunter BIDEN plea deal is unlikely and the case appears headed for trial. https://t.co/gfMMFmk84N pic.twitter.com/8Ix34jIi6v — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 11, 2023

Prosecutors say the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.

“Now that the parties are at an impasse, a trial is in order,” they wrote. “Venue must be proper for each count of an indictment.”

The judge gave Hunter Biden until Monday to respond to the DOJ’s motion to vacate his plea schedule.