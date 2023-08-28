JUST IN: Far-Left DC Judge Schedules Trial in Trump January 6th Case ONE DAY Before Primary Elections, Three Weeks Before New York Trial

Leftist Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a trial date for March 4, 2024, in the Washington DC case against Trump for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election.

Earlier this month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Just six months from now, the trial will closely precede Trump’s New York City trial, where leftwing DA Alvin Bragg is trying to get Trump on BS “hush money” charges.

https://twitter.com/ConradsonJordan/status/1696182787903017134

This is also one day before Super Tuesday, the largest multi-state election day on the primary calendar.

Trump’s attorneys requested an April 2026 trial date to give them time to review the millions of documents they’ve received from Prosecutors and prepare for the trial. However, Chutkan told the attorneys that she was not buying their argument that they need more time to review documents or investigate witnesses.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump’s attorneys were in court this morning, and the far-left judge was expected to set a trial date and would likely side with dirty Jack Smith, who requested a January second trial, to screw Trump.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that they needed the trial date expedited to silence President Trump and stop him from using his massive social media presence to speak out on the corruption.

https://twitter.com/ConradsonJordan/status/1696177295357042968

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the weaponization of the justice system against President Trump.