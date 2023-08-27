Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Six Sorority Sisters Over Transgender Biological Man Being Allowed to Join

A Wyoming federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by six sorority sisters over the induction of a transgender biological male member.

In September, the Wyoming-based chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma voted to allow a 6’2 biological man who uses the name “Artemis Langford” to join.

The sorority sisters sued, claiming that the biological male would watch them undress.

Their suit urged the court to force the sorority to define the word “woman” and tighten the rules about who could join and move into the house.

The judge dismissed the entire case on Friday, ruling that the sorority had a right to decide the definition of “woman” for itself and did not breach the housing contract by allowing a biological male to move in.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson wrote, “This Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the (definition of woman) Plaintiffs urge.”

The judge added, “With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today.”

“Defining ‘woman’ is Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization – and one this Court may not invade,” the decision says. “Plaintiffs allege that KKG breached their housing contracts by allowing transgender women to live in the chapter house in violation of KKG’s governing documents.”

The Daily Caller noted, “A sorority in New York kicked out a biological male from the Chi Omega sorority in July, saying the man did not fit within the definition of a woman by its guidelines.”