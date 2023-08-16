Jonathan Turley Reacts to Fani Willis’s RICO & Conspiracy Charges Against Trump (VIDEO)

Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley reacted to Fani Willis’s RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump and 18 other defendants.

A total of 19 people were indicted by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury on Monday.

There are 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

The grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which includes RICO and conspiracy charges against President Trump in Coffee County.

Lawyers for President Trump including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and others were charged for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Jonathan Turley said what Fani Willis did is dangerous.

“It’s excessive and I think it’s dangerous. It essentially criminalizes challenges to elections,” Turley said. “There’s no sort of limiting principle in this document.”

He continued, “They are charging the president for publicly saying we need to have a recount.”

.@JonathanTurley on Trump GA Indictment: "It's…dangerous. It essentially criminalizes challenges to elections." Sounds authoritarian. pic.twitter.com/wQ4grLy3Qz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 15, 2023

Jonathan Turley also penned a column on Fani Willis’s indictment.

Turley said the Coffee County allegations pose a risk for the Georgia prosecution.