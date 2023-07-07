Bidenomics: 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Soars to 7.22%

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage spiked 31 basis points in one week to 7.22%!

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

“The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has now risen 31 basis points in just the past week. For a homebuyer taking out a $400,000 mortgage, the monthly payment of principal and interest rose to $2,720 from $2,637 in just one week.” CNBC reported.



Source: Mortgage News Daily



Joe Biden promoted his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” this week as mortgage rates spiked.

Every American willing to work hard should be able to get a job no matter where they are and keep their roots where they grew up. That’s Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 5, 2023

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

