Joe Biden Tweets for Donations as President Trump is Booked in Georgia

by

President Trump was booked tonight in Fulton County on speech charges.

Trump arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening to turn himself in at the Fulton County, jail.

President Trump will be arraigned on 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump also returned to Twitter after his arrest in Georgia by a radical DA who launched an investigation against the 45th President based on fake news.

While the Democrats were arresting President Trump in an attempt to steal the 2024 election – Joe Biden was asking for donations.

They really are this wicked and evil.

Joe Biden also had the nerve to tweet about liberty and freedom.

This was at the same time Democrats working with Biden’s DOJ arrested Joe Biden’s top political opponent for the fourth time!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.