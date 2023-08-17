Joe Biden Slowly Sneaks Out the Side Door to Avoid Taking Questions From Reporters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act – which is just the Marxist Green New Deal with a different label.

Biden boasted about his failed economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics’ from the East Room.

“Guess what? [Bidenomics is] working,” Biden said in his signature creepy whisper.

Biden shouted like a crazy old man and even tried to lure children with ice cream.

After his speech, Biden slowly snuck out the side door to avoid taking questions from reporters.

WATCH:

Biden has been avoiding the press more than usual since Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testified on the Biden Crime Family last month.

Joe Biden wouldn’t even give a comment to the press on the rising death toll from the Maui fires.

Biden’s strategy is to hide from the media as much as possible while dirty prosecutors from his DOJ work to lock up his main political rival Donald Trump.