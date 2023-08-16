Biden’s Creepy Message to Children: “I Know Some Really Great Ice Cream Places Around Here and Daddy Owes You, So Talk to Me Afterwards” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act – which is just the Marxist Green New Deal with a different label.

Biden boasted about his failed economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics’ from the East Room.

“Guess what? [Bidenomics is] working,” Biden said in his signature creepy whisper.

But before Biden got down to business, he got distracted by the children in attendance.

Joe Biden had a creepy message for the children.

“I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

