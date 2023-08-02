Joe Biden Looks Like a Corpse at the Beach

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday hit the beach again after taking a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach.

Biden has spent nearly a full year of his presidency – 363 days – on vacation with no visitor logs.

The Bidens were spotted on the shoreline relaxing as the DOJ works to jail Biden’s top political rival Donald Trump.

Biden looked like a corpse.

Earlier this week Joe Biden was spotted at the beach with his shirt off as Hunter’s close friend and business associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.

Biden looked frail, old and lost.

The 80-year-old shuffled around shirtless on the beach by himself nobody cared.

Last month Biden went shirtless at the beach and no one paid attention.

But he totally got 81 million votes.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.