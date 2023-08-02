Joe Biden Looks Like a Corpse at the Beach

Joe Biden on Wednesday hit the beach again after taking a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach.

Biden has spent nearly a full year of his presidency – 363 days – on vacation with no visitor logs.

The Bidens were spotted on the shoreline relaxing as the DOJ works to jail Biden’s top political rival Donald Trump.

Biden is once again back at the beach — his 363rd vacation day since taking office pic.twitter.com/uXjuEVJjjz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Biden looked like a corpse.

Earlier this week Joe Biden was spotted at the beach with his shirt off as Hunter’s close friend and business associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.

Biden looked frail, old and lost.

The 80-year-old shuffled around shirtless on the beach by himself nobody cared.

Last month Biden went shirtless at the beach and no one paid attention.

But he totally got 81 million votes.